All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7621 Clover Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7621 Clover Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7621 Clover Lane

7621 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7621 Clover Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Clover Lane have any available units?
7621 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 7621 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7621 Clover Lane offer parking?
No, 7621 Clover Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7621 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 Clover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 7621 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 7621 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 Clover Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 Clover Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7621 Clover Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District