Watauga, TX
7605 Walnuthill Court
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

7605 Walnuthill Court

7605 Walnuthill Court · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Walnuthill Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga! Keller ISD!! Wood style laminate flooring in living and hallway -- tile entry and kitchen! Beautiful outdoor entertaining space! Convenient location just off 377 minutes from I-820!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have any available units?
7605 Walnuthill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7605 Walnuthill Court have?
Some of 7605 Walnuthill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Walnuthill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Walnuthill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Walnuthill Court pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Walnuthill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Walnuthill Court offers parking.
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Walnuthill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have a pool?
No, 7605 Walnuthill Court does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have accessible units?
No, 7605 Walnuthill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Walnuthill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7605 Walnuthill Court has units with air conditioning.

