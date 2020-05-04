Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga! Keller ISD!! Wood style laminate flooring in living and hallway -- tile entry and kitchen! Beautiful outdoor entertaining space! Convenient location just off 377 minutes from I-820!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7605 Walnuthill Court have any available units?
7605 Walnuthill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7605 Walnuthill Court have?
Some of 7605 Walnuthill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Walnuthill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Walnuthill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.