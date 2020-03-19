All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:12 AM

7304 Meadowbrook Drive

7304 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7304 Meadowbrook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice house in nice area. Open concept living with large deck. 3 bedrooms 2 bath. Convenient to shopping and amenities. Prospective tenants should verify schools. They are not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
7304 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 7304 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7304 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7304 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

