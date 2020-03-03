All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7204 Astoria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7204 Astoria Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

7204 Astoria Court

7204 Astoria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7204 Astoria Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Astoria Court have any available units?
7204 Astoria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 7204 Astoria Court currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Astoria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Astoria Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 Astoria Court is pet friendly.
Does 7204 Astoria Court offer parking?
No, 7204 Astoria Court does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Astoria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Astoria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Astoria Court have a pool?
No, 7204 Astoria Court does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Astoria Court have accessible units?
No, 7204 Astoria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Astoria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7204 Astoria Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Astoria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Astoria Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District