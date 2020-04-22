All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7036 Yorkston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7036 Yorkston Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

7036 Yorkston Street

7036 Yorkston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7036 Yorkston Street, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7036 Yorkston Street have any available units?
7036 Yorkston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 7036 Yorkston Street currently offering any rent specials?
7036 Yorkston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7036 Yorkston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7036 Yorkston Street is pet friendly.
Does 7036 Yorkston Street offer parking?
No, 7036 Yorkston Street does not offer parking.
Does 7036 Yorkston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7036 Yorkston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7036 Yorkston Street have a pool?
No, 7036 Yorkston Street does not have a pool.
Does 7036 Yorkston Street have accessible units?
No, 7036 Yorkston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7036 Yorkston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7036 Yorkston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7036 Yorkston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7036 Yorkston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District