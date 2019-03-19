All apartments in Watauga
7021 Bennington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7021 Bennington Drive

7021 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Bennington Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home 3 bedroom in great location is ready for you to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Bennington Drive have any available units?
7021 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7021 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 7021 Bennington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7021 Bennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7021 Bennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Bennington Drive offers parking.
Does 7021 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 7021 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 7021 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7021 Bennington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 Bennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7021 Bennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

