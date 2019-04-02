All apartments in Watauga
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:35 AM

7005 Woodbridge Ct

7005 Woodbridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7005 Woodbridge Ct, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Watauga Texas Homes for Rent - 4/2/2 with a fireplace. House has new paint throughout. Kitchen is open to living and dining. There is also a formal living and dining area. 4 bedroom can be a bedroom, office or study. House is located on a cul-de-sac.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4779462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct have any available units?
7005 Woodbridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 7005 Woodbridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Woodbridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Woodbridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Woodbridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct offer parking?
No, 7005 Woodbridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Woodbridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct have a pool?
No, 7005 Woodbridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 7005 Woodbridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 Woodbridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 Woodbridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7005 Woodbridge Ct has units with air conditioning.

