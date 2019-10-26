All apartments in Watauga
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:50 AM

6929 Mccoy Drive

6929 Mc Coy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6929 Mc Coy Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in excellent location with bonus room. Crown molding, laminate floors, carpet and ceramic tile in great shape. Lots of storage space in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Mccoy Drive have any available units?
6929 Mccoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6929 Mccoy Drive have?
Some of 6929 Mccoy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Mccoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Mccoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Mccoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6929 Mccoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6929 Mccoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6929 Mccoy Drive offers parking.
Does 6929 Mccoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Mccoy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Mccoy Drive have a pool?
No, 6929 Mccoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Mccoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6929 Mccoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Mccoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 Mccoy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 Mccoy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6929 Mccoy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

