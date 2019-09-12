All apartments in Watauga
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:12 AM

6904 Declaration Street

6904 Declaration Street · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Declaration Street, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,564 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Declaration Street have any available units?
6904 Declaration Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6904 Declaration Street have?
Some of 6904 Declaration Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Declaration Street currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Declaration Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Declaration Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Declaration Street is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Declaration Street offer parking?
No, 6904 Declaration Street does not offer parking.
Does 6904 Declaration Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Declaration Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Declaration Street have a pool?
No, 6904 Declaration Street does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Declaration Street have accessible units?
No, 6904 Declaration Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Declaration Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Declaration Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Declaration Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6904 Declaration Street does not have units with air conditioning.

