Watauga, TX
6904 Bennington Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 5:11 PM

6904 Bennington Drive

6904 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Bennington Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,098 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Living room with brick fireplace and natural lighting! Galley style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Big backyard with mature trees, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Bennington Drive have any available units?
6904 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6904 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 6904 Bennington Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 6904 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6904 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 6904 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6904 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Bennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6904 Bennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

