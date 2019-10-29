6904 Bennington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fees**



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,098 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Living room with brick fireplace and natural lighting! Galley style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Big backyard with mature trees, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.