Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6809 Bear Hollow Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM

6809 Bear Hollow Lane

6809 Bear Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

6809 Bear Hollow Court, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST! Recently remodeled, beautiful, bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with high end self-closing cabinets and drawers, exotic granite countertops and backsplash, SS appliances, breakfast bar, pantry; new kitchen and bath fixtures, fireplace in living room; large dining area; new lighting and ceiling fans throughout, easy-care flooring, beautiful bathrooms with granite vanities; master bedroom with large walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms with large closets, laundry room, window blinds. Fenced yard with a 10x30 covered patio for great outdoor entertaining. Easy access to major highways, great shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have any available units?
6809 Bear Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have?
Some of 6809 Bear Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 Bear Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Bear Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Bear Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6809 Bear Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6809 Bear Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

