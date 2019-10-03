6809 Bear Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST! Recently remodeled, beautiful, bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with high end self-closing cabinets and drawers, exotic granite countertops and backsplash, SS appliances, breakfast bar, pantry; new kitchen and bath fixtures, fireplace in living room; large dining area; new lighting and ceiling fans throughout, easy-care flooring, beautiful bathrooms with granite vanities; master bedroom with large walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms with large closets, laundry room, window blinds. Fenced yard with a 10x30 covered patio for great outdoor entertaining. Easy access to major highways, great shopping and schools.