Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6729 Cedar View Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6729 Cedar View Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6729 Cedar View Trail
6729 Cedar View Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6729 Cedar View Court, Watauga, TX 76137
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2-2 in Birdville ISD. Open concept with split bedrooms including spacious master, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Open living concept with large backyard with patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have any available units?
6729 Cedar View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6729 Cedar View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Cedar View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Cedar View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6729 Cedar View Trail offers parking.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have a pool?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have accessible units?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Saginaw, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Benbrook, TX
Coppell, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District