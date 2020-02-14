All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6729 Cedar View Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6729 Cedar View Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

6729 Cedar View Trail

6729 Cedar View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6729 Cedar View Court, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2-2 in Birdville ISD. Open concept with split bedrooms including spacious master, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Open living concept with large backyard with patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have any available units?
6729 Cedar View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6729 Cedar View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Cedar View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Cedar View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6729 Cedar View Trail offers parking.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have a pool?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have accessible units?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6729 Cedar View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6729 Cedar View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District