Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6645 Valley View Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:33 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6645 Valley View Drive
6645 Valley View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6645 Valley View Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village
Amenities
parking
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Great home in Keller school district. Large living with high slanted ceiling, brick fireplace, large yard, extra room can be a large game room or 4th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6645 Valley View Drive have any available units?
6645 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6645 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 6645 Valley View Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and game room.
Amenities section
.
Is 6645 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6645 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6645 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6645 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6645 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6645 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 6645 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6645 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6645 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 6645 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6645 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6645 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6645 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6645 Valley View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6645 Valley View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6645 Valley View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
