All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6637 Fair Oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6637 Fair Oaks Dr
Last updated June 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

6637 Fair Oaks Dr

6637 Fair Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6637 Fair Oaks Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Watauga is coming soon. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr have any available units?
6637 Fair Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6637 Fair Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Fair Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Fair Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 Fair Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 Fair Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District