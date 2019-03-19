All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6624 Wooddale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6624 Wooddale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6624 Wooddale Drive

6624 Wooddale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6624 Wooddale Dr, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 11/05/18, you will get 30 days of free rent!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Wooddale Drive have any available units?
6624 Wooddale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6624 Wooddale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Wooddale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Wooddale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 Wooddale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6624 Wooddale Drive offer parking?
No, 6624 Wooddale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6624 Wooddale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Wooddale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Wooddale Drive have a pool?
No, 6624 Wooddale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Wooddale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6624 Wooddale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Wooddale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 Wooddale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 Wooddale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 Wooddale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District