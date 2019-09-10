All apartments in Watauga
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:49 AM

6621 Sunny Hill Drive

6621 Sunny Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6621 Sunny Hill Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,498 sq ft, 2 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have any available units?
6621 Sunny Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have?
Some of 6621 Sunny Hill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Sunny Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Sunny Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Sunny Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 Sunny Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6621 Sunny Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

