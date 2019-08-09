6621 Cathy Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fdbb3409b ---- This Nice 3 bedroom home has wood look floors throughout, a good size backyard and a 2 car garage. It\'s located in a culdesac in a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping in Birdville ISD. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist.