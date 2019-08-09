All apartments in Watauga
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:24 PM

6621 Cathy Dr

6621 Cathy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6621 Cathy Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fdbb3409b ---- This Nice 3 bedroom home has wood look floors throughout, a good size backyard and a 2 car garage. It\'s located in a culdesac in a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping in Birdville ISD. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Cathy Dr have any available units?
6621 Cathy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6621 Cathy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Cathy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Cathy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6621 Cathy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6621 Cathy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6621 Cathy Dr offers parking.
Does 6621 Cathy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Cathy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Cathy Dr have a pool?
No, 6621 Cathy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Cathy Dr have accessible units?
No, 6621 Cathy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Cathy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 Cathy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 Cathy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6621 Cathy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

