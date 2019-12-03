All apartments in Watauga
Watauga, TX
6620 Patsy Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:51 PM

6620 Patsy Lane

6620 Patsy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6620 Patsy Lane, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Patsy Lane have any available units?
6620 Patsy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6620 Patsy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Patsy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Patsy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 Patsy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6620 Patsy Lane offer parking?
No, 6620 Patsy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6620 Patsy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Patsy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Patsy Lane have a pool?
No, 6620 Patsy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Patsy Lane have accessible units?
No, 6620 Patsy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Patsy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 Patsy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Patsy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 Patsy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

