All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6620 Levitt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6620 Levitt Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6620 Levitt Drive

6620 Levitt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6620 Levitt Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Watauga. Laminate/tile flooring throughout, huge privacy fenced back yard, woodburning fireplace, neutral colors, updated baths and fixtures & full size fridge comes with property but is the only appliance that owner will not pay to repair when it no longer works. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1350.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Levitt Drive have any available units?
6620 Levitt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6620 Levitt Drive have?
Some of 6620 Levitt Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Levitt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Levitt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Levitt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 Levitt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6620 Levitt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6620 Levitt Drive offers parking.
Does 6620 Levitt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Levitt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Levitt Drive have a pool?
No, 6620 Levitt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Levitt Drive have accessible units?
No, 6620 Levitt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Levitt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 Levitt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Levitt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 Levitt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District