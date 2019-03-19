6620 Levitt Drive

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Watauga. Laminate/tile flooring throughout, huge privacy fenced back yard, woodburning fireplace, neutral colors, updated baths and fixtures & full size fridge comes with property but is the only appliance that owner will not pay to repair when it no longer works. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1350.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.