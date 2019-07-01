All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6617 Constitution Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6617 Constitution Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

6617 Constitution Drive

6617 Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6617 Constitution Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Constitution Drive have any available units?
6617 Constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6617 Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Constitution Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Constitution Drive offer parking?
No, 6617 Constitution Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6617 Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Constitution Drive have a pool?
No, 6617 Constitution Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 6617 Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Constitution Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Constitution Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Constitution Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District