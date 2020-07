Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Completely updated corner lot with plush carpet in all bedrooms, ceramic tile in living, dining and kitchen. Living area has cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting, brick fireplace, ceiling fan and french doors leading to backyard with covered patio and new fencing. Master bedroom has vanity area, and shower tub combo, and a walk-in closet. Kitchen has new appliances, new counters, and a new sink. Ceiling fans, 2 inch faux wood blinds. App Fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1,475.