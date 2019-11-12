Sign Up
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM
6608 Bear Hollow Court
6608 Bear Hollow Court
No Longer Available
Location
6608 Bear Hollow Court, Watauga, TX 76137
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have any available units?
6608 Bear Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have?
Some of 6608 Bear Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6608 Bear Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Bear Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Bear Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Bear Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Bear Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
