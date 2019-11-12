All apartments in Watauga
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

6608 Bear Hollow Court

6608 Bear Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Bear Hollow Court, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have any available units?
6608 Bear Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have?
Some of 6608 Bear Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Bear Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Bear Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Bear Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Bear Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Bear Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Bear Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 Bear Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

