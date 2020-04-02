All apartments in Watauga
6605 Hightower Drive

6605 Hightower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Hightower Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Hightower Drive have any available units?
6605 Hightower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6605 Hightower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Hightower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Hightower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Hightower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Hightower Drive offer parking?
No, 6605 Hightower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6605 Hightower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Hightower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Hightower Drive have a pool?
No, 6605 Hightower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Hightower Drive have accessible units?
No, 6605 Hightower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Hightower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6605 Hightower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 Hightower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 Hightower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

