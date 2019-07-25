Rent Calculator
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:56 AM
Location
6557 Blue Grass Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga! Spacious living room! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space.
Huge fenced in yard. Conveniently located to I-820 and I-35W and many restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive have any available units?
6557 Blue Grass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6557 Blue Grass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6557 Blue Grass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 Blue Grass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6557 Blue Grass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive offer parking?
No, 6557 Blue Grass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6557 Blue Grass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive have a pool?
No, 6557 Blue Grass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive have accessible units?
No, 6557 Blue Grass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6557 Blue Grass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6557 Blue Grass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6557 Blue Grass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
