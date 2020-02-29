Rent Calculator
Watauga, TX
/
6536 Windrock Drive
Last updated February 29 2020






6536 Windrock Drive
6536 Windrock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6536 Windrock Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, affordable house zoned to The excellent Keller ISD. Newly painted throughout the house.
Extra large backyard. Close to restaurants, and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6536 Windrock Drive have any available units?
6536 Windrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6536 Windrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6536 Windrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 Windrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6536 Windrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6536 Windrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6536 Windrock Drive offers parking.
Does 6536 Windrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6536 Windrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 Windrock Drive have a pool?
No, 6536 Windrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6536 Windrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6536 Windrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 Windrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6536 Windrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6536 Windrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6536 Windrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
