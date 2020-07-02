Rent Calculator
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6520 Perdido Drive
6520 Perdido Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6520 Perdido Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This is a single story 3 bedroom 2 bath in Birdville ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6520 Perdido Drive have any available units?
6520 Perdido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6520 Perdido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Perdido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Perdido Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6520 Perdido Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6520 Perdido Drive offer parking?
No, 6520 Perdido Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6520 Perdido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Perdido Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Perdido Drive have a pool?
No, 6520 Perdido Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Perdido Drive have accessible units?
No, 6520 Perdido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Perdido Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Perdido Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 Perdido Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6520 Perdido Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
