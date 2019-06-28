Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6517 Wooddale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6517 Wooddale Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6517 Wooddale Drive
6517 Wooddale Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6517 Wooddale Dr, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home with laminate hardwood through out main of house, tile bathroom, walk in shower in master, backyard for entertaining, ready for a new tenant to make it home! Refrigerator not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive have any available units?
6517 Wooddale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6517 Wooddale Drive have?
Some of 6517 Wooddale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6517 Wooddale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Wooddale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Wooddale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6517 Wooddale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6517 Wooddale Drive offers parking.
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Wooddale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive have a pool?
No, 6517 Wooddale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6517 Wooddale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 Wooddale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Wooddale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Wooddale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Saginaw, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Benbrook, TX
Coppell, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District