Watauga, TX
6516 Hughes Drive
Last updated October 6 2019 at 2:37 AM

6516 Hughes Drive

6516 Hughes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6516 Hughes Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this cute and cozy home. Wood floors in all bedrooms, tile in living, kitchen, and bathrooms. Home has been updated through out. Large back yard with newly installed fence. Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Hughes Drive have any available units?
6516 Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6516 Hughes Drive have?
Some of 6516 Hughes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Hughes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6516 Hughes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6516 Hughes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6516 Hughes Drive offers parking.
Does 6516 Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Hughes Drive have a pool?
No, 6516 Hughes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6516 Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6516 Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 Hughes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6516 Hughes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6516 Hughes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

