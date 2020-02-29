All apartments in Watauga
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6516 FAIRVIEW Drive

6516 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6516 Fairview Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Fresh wood tone floor and paint, 2 car garage plus 2 car carport, covered patio, 8 ft privacy fence. This property is located in Keller Schools and close to shopping. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Hurry this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have any available units?
6516 FAIRVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have?
Some of 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6516 FAIRVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

