6516 Fairview Drive, Watauga, TX 76148 Foster Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Fresh wood tone floor and paint, 2 car garage plus 2 car carport, covered patio, 8 ft privacy fence. This property is located in Keller Schools and close to shopping. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Hurry this one will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have any available units?
6516 FAIRVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive have?
Some of 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 FAIRVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6516 FAIRVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.