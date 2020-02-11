All apartments in Watauga
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:21 PM

6509 Westridge Drive

6509 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Westridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,200 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Charming living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Westridge Drive have any available units?
6509 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6509 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 6509 Westridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Westridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Westridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6509 Westridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6509 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6509 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6509 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Westridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Westridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 Westridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

