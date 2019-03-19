All apartments in Watauga
6509 Starnes Road

6509 Starnes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6509 Starnes Road, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga. New flooring and paint through out interior! Open concept living, dining, kitchen area. Fenced backyard. Washer-dryer connections located in garage. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Starnes Road have any available units?
6509 Starnes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6509 Starnes Road have?
Some of 6509 Starnes Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Starnes Road currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Starnes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Starnes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Starnes Road is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Starnes Road offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Starnes Road offers parking.
Does 6509 Starnes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Starnes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Starnes Road have a pool?
No, 6509 Starnes Road does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Starnes Road have accessible units?
No, 6509 Starnes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Starnes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Starnes Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Starnes Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 Starnes Road does not have units with air conditioning.

