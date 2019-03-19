6509 Starnes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga. New flooring and paint through out interior! Open concept living, dining, kitchen area. Fenced backyard. Washer-dryer connections located in garage. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.