Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:50 PM

6508 Kary Lynn Drive N

6508 Kary Lynn Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6508 Kary Lynn Drive North, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated and ready for move in August 1st. This home has new flooring, updated bathrooms, a true master and beautiful fireplace. Large fenced in back yard ready for summer fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have any available units?
6508 Kary Lynn Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have?
Some of 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Kary Lynn Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N offers parking.
Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have a pool?
No, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have accessible units?
No, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Kary Lynn Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

