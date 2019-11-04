All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6481 Whitehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6481 Whitehurst Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 10:31 AM

6481 Whitehurst Drive

6481 Whitehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6481 Whitehurst Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/8/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive have any available units?
6481 Whitehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6481 Whitehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6481 Whitehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 Whitehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6481 Whitehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6481 Whitehurst Drive offers parking.
Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 Whitehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6481 Whitehurst Drive has a pool.
Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 6481 Whitehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6481 Whitehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6481 Whitehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6481 Whitehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District