6444 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome 3-2-2 house in watauga. Western Motif. No carpet , laminate floors and ceramic tile. $1300 per month $1300 deposit. Wood Burning Fireplace, Huge fenced back yard. Large patio , garage door opener The following are the qualifications needed to rent property. To qualify you should contact me to schedule an appointment ! 2 year good rental history Income must be $3975 per month minimum, Can not be from government assistant , child support , etc No section 8 No violent criminal back ground Must be at job for 1 year min All deposits must be paid before move in Valid drivers license No bankruptcies Must have current landlord contact information , phone , and email, No loud , or aggressive dogs allowed