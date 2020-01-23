All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6444 Alta Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6444 Alta Vista Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:58 AM

6444 Alta Vista Drive

6444 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6444 Alta Vista Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome 3-2-2 house in watauga. Western Motif. No carpet , laminate floors and ceramic tile. $1300 per month $1300 deposit. Wood Burning Fireplace, Huge fenced back yard. Large patio , garage door opener The following are the qualifications needed to rent property. To qualify you should contact me to schedule an appointment ! 2 year good rental history Income must be $3975 per month minimum, Can not be from government assistant , child support , etc No section 8 No violent criminal back ground Must be at job for 1 year min All deposits must be paid before move in Valid drivers license No bankruptcies Must have current landlord contact information , phone , and email, No loud , or aggressive dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
6444 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 6444 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6444 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6444 Alta Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6444 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 6444 Alta Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6444 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6444 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6444 Alta Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6444 Alta Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District