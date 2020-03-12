Rent Calculator
6436 Highview Terrace
Last updated March 12 2020
6436 Highview Terrace
6436 Highview Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
6436 Highview Terrace, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6436 Highview Terrace have any available units?
6436 Highview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6436 Highview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6436 Highview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 Highview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6436 Highview Terrace offer parking?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6436 Highview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 Highview Terrace have a pool?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6436 Highview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 Highview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 Highview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6436 Highview Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
