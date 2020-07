Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is a must see! The living room displays a beautiful and unique fireplace consisting of brick, Austin stone, and a wooden mantle. The kitchen is tucked away and loaded with upgrades! Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and white cabinetry add style. The fenced back yard provides excessive space to play and boasts a stone chimney!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.