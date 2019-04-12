Rent Calculator
Watauga, TX
6425 Dream Lane
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6425 Dream Lane
6425 Dream Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6425 Dream Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
4 bedroom with garage converted into bedroom with full bathroom.Agent or Renter to verify all information including, but not limited to measurements, school, all MLS data, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6425 Dream Lane have any available units?
6425 Dream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6425 Dream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Dream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Dream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6425 Dream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6425 Dream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Dream Lane offers parking.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have a pool?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have accessible units?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
