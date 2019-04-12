All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6425 Dream Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6425 Dream Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:48 AM

6425 Dream Lane

6425 Dream Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6425 Dream Lane, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
4 bedroom with garage converted into bedroom with full bathroom.Agent or Renter to verify all information including, but not limited to measurements, school, all MLS data, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Dream Lane have any available units?
6425 Dream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6425 Dream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Dream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Dream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6425 Dream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6425 Dream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Dream Lane offers parking.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have a pool?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have accessible units?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Dream Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Dream Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District