All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6421 Old Mill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6421 Old Mill Circle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:38 PM

6421 Old Mill Circle

6421 Old Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6421 Old Mill Circle, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have any available units?
6421 Old Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6421 Old Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Old Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Old Mill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Old Mill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle offer parking?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have a pool?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District