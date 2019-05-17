Rent Calculator
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6421 Old Mill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6421 Old Mill Circle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6421 Old Mill Circle
6421 Old Mill Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6421 Old Mill Circle, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have any available units?
6421 Old Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 6421 Old Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Old Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Old Mill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Old Mill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle offer parking?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have a pool?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Old Mill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Old Mill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Similar Listings
