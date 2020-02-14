6421 Fairview Drive, Watauga, TX 76148 Foster Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME! Corner lot!!!!The Master is split from the other 2 bedrooms. Large Family Room with Wood burning fireplace. Back Patio Doors from breakfast area and master bedroom. Pets case by case scenario
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
