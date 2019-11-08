All apartments in Watauga
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

6412 Cathy Drive

6412 Cathy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Cathy Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Do not miss this one! This home is newly remodeled and a truly one of a kind find. Home features an open floor flow from kitchen to living area with lots of natural light. All updates in 2019 include: paint (inside and out), tile throughout property, cabinets in kitchen, granite counters, both bathrooms tiled showers, vanities, windows, and sliding back door. Large kitchen has island, slide in glass top stove, and black SS appliances. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Cathy Drive have any available units?
6412 Cathy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6412 Cathy Drive have?
Some of 6412 Cathy Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Cathy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Cathy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Cathy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Cathy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6412 Cathy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Cathy Drive offers parking.
Does 6412 Cathy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Cathy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Cathy Drive have a pool?
No, 6412 Cathy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Cathy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6412 Cathy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Cathy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Cathy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Cathy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Cathy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

