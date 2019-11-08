6412 Cathy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Do not miss this one! This home is newly remodeled and a truly one of a kind find. Home features an open floor flow from kitchen to living area with lots of natural light. All updates in 2019 include: paint (inside and out), tile throughout property, cabinets in kitchen, granite counters, both bathrooms tiled showers, vanities, windows, and sliding back door. Large kitchen has island, slide in glass top stove, and black SS appliances. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for more information