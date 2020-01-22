All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6401 Whitley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6401 Whitley Road
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:34 AM

6401 Whitley Road

6401 Whitley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6401 Whitley Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great two story home. Master on second floor with bathroom. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Whitley Road have any available units?
6401 Whitley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6401 Whitley Road currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Whitley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Whitley Road pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Whitley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6401 Whitley Road offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Whitley Road offers parking.
Does 6401 Whitley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Whitley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Whitley Road have a pool?
No, 6401 Whitley Road does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Whitley Road have accessible units?
No, 6401 Whitley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Whitley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Whitley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Whitley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Whitley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District