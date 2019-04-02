All apartments in Watauga
6341 Ripple Springs Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

6341 Ripple Springs Drive

6341 Ripple Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6341 Ripple Springs Dr, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 in Watuaga, Keller Schools. Home backs to large park. New paint, stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have any available units?
6341 Ripple Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have?
Some of 6341 Ripple Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 Ripple Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Ripple Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Ripple Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6341 Ripple Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6341 Ripple Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

