Watauga, TX
6337 Scott Court
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

6337 Scott Court

6337 Scott Court · No Longer Available
Location

6337 Scott Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Scott Court have any available units?
6337 Scott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6337 Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Scott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Scott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6337 Scott Court is pet friendly.
Does 6337 Scott Court offer parking?
No, 6337 Scott Court does not offer parking.
Does 6337 Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Scott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Scott Court have a pool?
No, 6337 Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 6337 Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 6337 Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6337 Scott Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6337 Scott Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6337 Scott Court does not have units with air conditioning.

