Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6312 Carousel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6312 Carousel Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 11:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6312 Carousel Drive
6312 Carousel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6312 Carousel Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, well maintained 3-2-2 on a large wooded lot. Updated kitchen and baths, 2 living spaces, this one is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6312 Carousel Drive have any available units?
6312 Carousel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6312 Carousel Drive have?
Some of 6312 Carousel Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6312 Carousel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Carousel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Carousel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Carousel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6312 Carousel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Carousel Drive offers parking.
Does 6312 Carousel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Carousel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Carousel Drive have a pool?
No, 6312 Carousel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Carousel Drive have accessible units?
No, 6312 Carousel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Carousel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Carousel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Carousel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6312 Carousel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Saginaw, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Benbrook, TX
Coppell, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District