This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Watagua has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6258 Whispering Ln have any available units?
6258 Whispering Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6258 Whispering Ln have?
Some of 6258 Whispering Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6258 Whispering Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6258 Whispering Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6258 Whispering Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6258 Whispering Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6258 Whispering Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6258 Whispering Ln offers parking.
Does 6258 Whispering Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6258 Whispering Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6258 Whispering Ln have a pool?
No, 6258 Whispering Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6258 Whispering Ln have accessible units?
No, 6258 Whispering Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6258 Whispering Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6258 Whispering Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6258 Whispering Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6258 Whispering Ln has units with air conditioning.
