Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

6256 Brookside Drive

6256 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6256 Brookside Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawn Care included! Beautifully remodeled home with large backyard in highly desirable Birdville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6256 Brookside Drive have any available units?
6256 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6256 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 6256 Brookside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6256 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6256 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6256 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6256 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6256 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6256 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 6256 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6256 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6256 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 6256 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6256 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6256 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6256 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6256 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6256 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6256 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

