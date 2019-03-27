All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6245 DOUGLAS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6245 DOUGLAS Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

6245 DOUGLAS Drive

6245 Douglas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6245 Douglas Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. private fenced yard.
Available now. app fee $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive have any available units?
6245 DOUGLAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6245 DOUGLAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6245 DOUGLAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 DOUGLAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive offers parking.
Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive have a pool?
No, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6245 DOUGLAS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6245 DOUGLAS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District