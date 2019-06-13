6225 Brookside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath home! Good sized living and dining area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring shower and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.