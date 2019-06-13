Cute three bedroom two bath home! Good sized living and dining area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring shower and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6225 Brookside Drive have any available units?
6225 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6225 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 6225 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.