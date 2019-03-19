All apartments in Watauga
6205 Prairie Court

6205 Prairie Court · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Prairie Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,789 sf home is located in Watauga, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Prairie Court have any available units?
6205 Prairie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6205 Prairie Court have?
Some of 6205 Prairie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Prairie Court currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Prairie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Prairie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Prairie Court is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Prairie Court offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Prairie Court offers parking.
Does 6205 Prairie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Prairie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Prairie Court have a pool?
No, 6205 Prairie Court does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Prairie Court have accessible units?
No, 6205 Prairie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Prairie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Prairie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Prairie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Prairie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

