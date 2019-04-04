All apartments in Watauga
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:50 AM

6109 Estill Drive

6109 Estill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Estill Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Watauga, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,352 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Estill Drive have any available units?
6109 Estill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6109 Estill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Estill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Estill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 Estill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6109 Estill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Estill Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 Estill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Estill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Estill Drive have a pool?
No, 6109 Estill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Estill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Estill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Estill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Estill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Estill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Estill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

